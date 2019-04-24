<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Plateau State Command, on Tuesday said that two persons died and 25 were severely injured in three road traffic crashes during the Easter festivities in Plateau.

Andrew Bala, the public education officer of the commission, made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Bala said that the accidents were reported during its Easter special patrol which ran between Thursday and Tuesday.

“During the Easter festivities, we recorded three road crashes in the state and two persons lost their lives with 25 severely injured,” he said.

He attributed the crashes to speeding and dangerous overtaking, and called on motorists in the state to drive with care and to obey traffic rules and regulations.

He, however, commended motorists in the state for cooperating with officers and men of the commission in ensuring minimal crashes during the festive season.