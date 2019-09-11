<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Suspected armed bandits in the early hours of Wednesday attacked the residence of the Matazu Local Government Council chairman, Alhaji Kabir Matazu, in Katsina State; killing the security guard of his house.

SP Gambo Isah, the state Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the incident to newsmen in Katsina.

Isah added that, during the operations of the bandits which lasted for about an hour, the security guard at the chairman’s house was shot dead.

Similarly, he said the suspected bandits abducted two of the council chairman’s children.

However, newsmen report that up till the time of filing this report, there wasn’t any information if the bandits have demanded a ransom.