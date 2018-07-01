Fresh attack took place in the early hours of Sunday at Sabon Angwa around Mararaban Kantoma of Barkin Ladi Local government Council of Plateau State leaving six persons dead and 16 buildings burnt down.

This is despite the imposition of dusk to dawn curfew on the locality by the state government a week ago.

Davou Choji, Secretary of Berom Educational and Cultural Organization told newsmen on Sunday evening that the attack took place around 2.00 am Sunday.

A Baptist Church in the community was said to have been burnt down in the process.