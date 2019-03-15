



As the world marks the 2019 World Kidney Day, a Consultant Nephrologist, Dr. Yemi Raji, has emphasized low salt intake to reduce risk of kidney disease.

Raji, who works at Akinkugbe Renal Centre, University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, gave the advice on Thursday in Ibadan.

The theme for the 2019 World Kidney Day is: “Kidney Health for Everyone, Everywhere.”

According to Raji, there has been a sharp increase in cases of chronic kidney diseases in the country.

The nephrologist said that based on various studies, chronic kidney diseases were responsible for eight to 10 per cent of medical admissions.

He said that between 20 and 30 per cent of people who present for community-based medical and health screenings were affected by kidney diseases.

He added that “based on these figures, there is the need to take actions to check new cases.

“There is need for increased awareness and public sensitisation to the risk factors for kidney diseases, prevention and lifestyle changes.

“Some risk factors for chronic kidney disease include obesity, stroke, smoking, diabetes and family history.

“Hypertension or high blood pressure can also cause damage to kidneys and that is why it is important to reduce salt intake to the barest minimum.”