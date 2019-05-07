<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Najeem Salaam, the Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, has charged the police to improve security in the state and deploy officers to strategic areas to curb criminality, especially kidnapping.

Salaam gave this charge during a courtesy visit by the state Commissioner of Police, Mrs Abiodun Ige and other senior police officers, to the state House of Assembly on Tuesday.

The speaker, who was speaking on the backdrop of the kidnap of a lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University along the Ibadan-Ife Expressway on Sunday, tasked the police to apprehend the perpetrators.

He said Osun, which was known to be a peaceful and crime free state, would need effective policing to retain the standard which it was known for.

He tasked the police to open security posts along the expressway and strategic places within the state.

The speaker also advocated for community policing, stating that the work of security was not only limited to law enforcement agencies but also the responsibility of traditional rulers and people of the community.

He therefore advised the people to remain vigilant and report strange gatherings or people in their community to security agents.

He said as one of the responsibilities of the legislature, the House would advise the executive on measures and policies that would improve the security of the state and also support the police.

The commissioner in her response, applauded the people for their peaceful disposition which made the state one of the best in the country in terms of peace and security.

Ige promised to work harder in providing adequate security to protect lives and properties in the state.