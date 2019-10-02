<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said that, in order to end incidence of kidnapping on the nation’s various highways, the Senate must insist that “uniformed people” do not use the train.

Rather, he said, they should allow the ordinary people to use the train.

He recommended that the nation’s security architecture must be restructured, while more funds must be made available.

He added that the nation must also insist on transparency and accountability in the management of security votes.

Lawan said this in response to the motion tabled by the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Dino Melaye.

Melaye had noted the need for the Senate to order security operatives to secure lives and property of Nigerians.

Speaking at the Wednesday plenary chaired by Lawan, Melaye had cited Orders 42 and 52 and had informed the Senate about the recent activities of kidnappers along the Lokoja-Abuja road.

Speaking, Melaye said, “On the 24th of September, 2019, eight people were killed and 18 were kidnapped.

“We need to call on our security operatives to save Nigerians. We, as a Senate, stand to protect lives and properties.”

The motion was supported by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP-Abia South) who said, “Let us not do normal things, let us think outside the box.

“I am aware that kidnapping is not just Lokoja-Abuja. We are in a difficult situation and we sympathise with the relatives of the victims.”

Another senator, Danjuma Goje, a former Minister of State for Power & Steel, who was also a former Governor of Gombe State that now represents Gombe Central at the Senate, noted that “Abuja is not safe, the small villages are not also safe.”

“This motion is very important and very timely. My question is, why can’t we trace the kidnappers using technology? We should look for ways to combat this menace,” Goje said.

Responding, Senate President Ahmad Lawan noted, “We need to do something differently; we need to go back to that report of ad-hoc committee; we cannot go on like this.

“We need to give security agencies some more funds but insist on accountability. We must see how they utilise money.”

Continuing, he said, “We must also insist that uniform (sic) people do not join the train. They should allow the ordinary people to use the train.”

Consequently, the Senate resolved to urge security agencies to adequately secure the Lokoja-Abuja expressway and other roads in the country.

The senators called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to intensify efforts in protecting the lives and property of every Nigerian.

The Senate also urged security agencies to use surveillance equipment and communication gadgets to track down “these evil perpetrators of these acts.”

They counselled the Nigerian immigration services and other relevant agencies to “step up the monitoring of our borders to curb the inflow of immigrants.”

They recommended that the National Assembly should make adequate provision for the purchase of security equipment for security agencies.

They said the Senate should come up with “stringent anti-kidnapping legislation that will curb this menace;” while also asking that the recommendations of the ad-hoc committee report on security should be implemented.

“Time has come for our security operatives to go technological; Technology like drones should be deployed to enhance the efficacy of their operations.

“We should continue to look at the restructuring of security architecture.

“We need to look into more funding for our security agencies and insist on transparency and accountability,” Lawan added.