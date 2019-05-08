<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Medical doctors in Cross River have threatened to withdraw their services over incessant kidnapping of its members.

This was contained in a communiqué by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) jointly signed by its chairman, Dr Agam Ayuk and Secretary, Dr Ezoke Epoke, after its emergency general meeting on Wednesday in Calabar.

They said they decided on this following the kidnap of one its member, Dr Ogbonna Uchenna-Aju on May 3 while he was travelling from Ogoja local government area to his house in Obudu local government area

The communiqué said the kidnap of the Uchenna-Aju had brought psychological trauma and emotional destabilization to members of his family and the NMA in Cross River.

“The state government and security agencies are given 48 hours to facilitate the unconditional release of Dr Ogbonna Uchenna-Aju.

“Failure to secure his release at the expiration of this ultimatum, NMA in Cross River will proceed on a total and indefinite withdrawal of medical services in both the private, public and institutional hospitals in the state.

“The hospitals include University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, General Hospitals, Medical Centres, Mission Hospital and Private Clinic/Hospitals from 12 midnight of May 9th.

“NMA is not unmindful of the impact of strike action on the good people of the state.

“However, we cannot continue to save lives while ours is under constant threat by armed bandits and kidnappers,” the statement read.