The Christian Association of Nigeria in Kaduna State has confirmed the release of two children of Kaduna-based bishop after 34 days in the kidnappers’ den.

The CAN’s Chairman, Rev. Joseph Hayab, also said the two ransom bearers kidnapped had regained their freedom.

Hayab gave the name of the bishop whose kids were abducted as Levi Onyeador of Prayers Palace Ministries, Kakuri, Kaduna.

Hayab said, “Bishop Levi Onyeador’s children and two others who went to pay ransom were released yesterday (Sunday) in the evening; you can imagine the physical and psychological trauma they may have been subjected to while in captivity.

“This is sad; we will continue to pray against the evil that has befallen our country.”

A family source said the two children were Fumilayo,19, and her brother, Eric, aged 9.

The source said the children were released by their abductors on Sunday evening alongside two others after the payment of another ransom.

Fumilayo and Eric were reportedly abducted on August 4, 2019, when bandits invaded their home in Kakau village along the Kaduna-Abuja road about four kilometres away from the Kaduna metropolis.

He said the family had been emotionally traumatised since their abduction.

“About two weeks after the children were abducted, we raised the money the kidnappers demanded as ransom after negotiations.

“But unfortunately the two people we sent to deliver the ransom were also abducted after delivering the money to the bandits.

“We glorify God for their safe return, the situation was traumatising, we thank God for answering our prayers.”