



The abductors of Zamfara schoolgirls shared their phone numbers to the girls they set free on Tuesday and promised to visit their parents to seek the girls’ hands in marriage.

Several girls who spoke with newsmen said their abductors professed love for them and prompted them to contact them by phone to report whether they had accepted the marriage proposals.

One student, Hassatu Umar Anka, said their abductors advised the girls to abandon school so they could be married off.





“When we were about to be released, some of them came and starting pointing at us and said, ‘we love some of you and we want to marry you if you would accept our proposal. You shouldn’t be wasting your time schooling’,” she said.

She said the armed men are very afraid of military fighter jets and whenever one hovered in the air, they would scamper to hiding places.

“They nicknamed the fighter jet “Shaho” (hawk) and if they see one, they would ask us to hide under caves or trees. It is really frightening them,” she added.