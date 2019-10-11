<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kidnappers of the Principal of Government Technical College, Kajuru, in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mr. Francis Maji, have demanded N20 million ransom to enable them release him.

According to one of the teachers of the school who pleaded anonymity, the kidnappers called the victim’s wife on Friday morning to demand the ransom.

The kidnapping of Maji came a week after that of six female students and two staff of Engravers College, Kakau Daji, in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Kajuru shares border with Chikun in Kaduna central senatorial zone.

But at the time of filing this report, the kidnappers were said to have reduced the ransom to N5 million.

However, it was not certain whether the family or the school authorities will be able to raise the ransom to secure the principal’s freedom.

Meanwhile, the family is appealing to the kidnappers to release their bread winner to them unconditionally.

The State Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Suleiman Abubakar had earlier confirmed the abduction of the principal.

According to police spokesman, “The Command received information through DPO Kajuru, in the early hours of 10/10/2019,at about 0220hrs , group of Armed Men Invaded Government Technical College Kajuru, a Boarding Secondary School in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state and started shooting sporadically in the process abducted one Mr. Francis Maji the Principal of the school.

“On receipt of the information, team of policemen were immediately mobilized to the area with a view to rescuing the victim and arresting the perpetrators.

“The police timely intervention helped in preventing the hoodlums from gaining access to the students hostel.The command has also fortified security within the general area.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Ali Aji Janga assures the public that the command is working round the clock to tame the recent change of tactics by the enemies of peace who now resort to soft targets.”