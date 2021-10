The abductors of a former Chairman of Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Emmanuel Adamu Danzaria, have demanded N10 million ransom from his family.

Speaking with newsmen on the development, a close friend of the chairman, who preferred anonymity, said Danzaria was abducted along Bypass leading to Kakau in Maraban Rido, the outskirt of Kaduna metropolis, on Sunday, when his car broke down.