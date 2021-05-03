The Kogi State Government has assured the family of abducted chairman of Yagba West local government council, Hon. Pius Kolawole, of its commitment to ensure his release.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, in Lokoja on Monday, the state government assured citizens of its avowed commitment to make Kogi the safest state in the country.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the abductors of Kolawole have demanded N100 million for his release.

The abductors were said to have on Sunday night called one of the family members of the chairman to make their demands known.

An unofficial source said the kidnappers had also contacted the Kogi State Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Mr. Taufiq Isah, who doubled as the chairman of Ijumu council area.





It was gathered that the family, council area and ALGON had now agreed that only the ALGON Chairman should continue with the negotiation with the kidnappers.

Kolawole was kidnapped on Saturday evening on his way from Ilorin, Kwara state capital to his home town of Egbe, the border town between Kogi and Kwara state.

The attack claimed the life of the State Commissioner for Pension Board, Mr. Solomon Adebayo, popularly called Akeweje, who was in the same vehicle with the chairman.

However, the kidnappers did not touch the four years old son of late Akeweje who was in the vehicle at the time of attack.

While the police Orderly to the chairman took to his heel, the driver of the vehicle was badly wounded from the gunshot from the abductors and only regain consciousness the second day at the Egbe Hospital.