<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gunmen have again abducted another civil defence officer with his wife and son, at Dafara community in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

It was learnt that the hoodlums also killed a vigilante group member, who ran into them during the attack on Wednesday night.

This is happening barely 72 hours after armed men in military camouflage kidnapped nine victims in Pegi community, a few kilometres from Dafara. A civil defence officer was among the victims, while one other operative was injured by the assailants.

A resident who identified herself as Laide said the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday when the gunmen invaded the community via the bush and abducted the NSCDC officer, his wife and one of his children.

Laide said, “The invaders came through the bush, bulldozed their way into the civil defence officer’s home and abducted him, his wife and son. A vigilante (member) who ran into them was shot dead. He has been buried today according to Islamic rites.”

The Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association, Mr Taiwo Aderibigbe, confirmed the incident, noting that this showed that “Abuja is under siege.”

“Abuja is under siege. That is the truth but sadly, some people are playing politics with our lives, which is uncalled for,” he noted.

The FCT police spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, could not be reached for comment.