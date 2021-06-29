A member of a three-man kidnap gang has been shot dead by hunters as he attempted to collect ransom for people in the gang’s custody in Abobo village in Okehi local government council of Kogi state.

A hunter, who was part of the operation, said, on conditions of anonymity, the shooting happened on Tuesday morning around 5.23am.

The man came from a hideout around Abobo area, behind Itakpe, metres from the highway.

One hunter opened fire on him, killing him instantly

The hunters rescued victims held captive in the area.

The corpse of the slain man and a gun recovered have been handed over to police in Okehi.

Hunters combed the forest for remaining kidnappers, who sustained gunshot wounds.





Newsmen learnt that the chairman of Okehi local government, Abdulraheem Ohiare Ozovehe, who visited the scene after he was alerted, commended the hunters for engaging the kidnappers.

The chairman, called on residents of the area to continue to support the security agents, vigilante and hunters in order to tame activities of kidnappers in the area, while he expressed his administration determination to secure lives and property of entire people of the local government.

The spokesman of the Kogi state police command DSP Williams Ovye Aya, said he was aware of the incident, but said he will contact the DPO in charge of Okehi divison and promised to get back to our reporter later.