The three lecturers of Shehu Idris College of Health Science and Technology, Makarfi, who were kidnapped have been freed.

The victims include two women, Rabi Dogo and Halimatu Malam, and the director of the institution’s dental school, identified as Dr. Akawo.

The staff were released on Tuesday around 8 p.m., according to the college’s sole administrator, Yusuf Yakubu, in a text message.

Mr Yakubu said he personally negotiated with their abductors before the three were freed.

“Please be informed that the three kidnapped staff of Shehu Idris College of Health Science and Technology Makarfi were released this night at about 8pm.

“I the Administrator of the College negotiated with the kidnappers and they released them to me.”

The official did not disclose whether ransom was paid before their release.

The college’s public relations officer, Ali Saidu, also confirmed their release to newsmen.

He said the victims were abducted on Monday night and not Sunday as initially reported.

The Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Yakubu Sabo, also said the Divisional Police Officer of Makarfi town confirmed the release of the academics to him on Tuesday night.

He said all three are in good health condition and already in their homes.

The three staff of the college were abducted on their way back to Makarfi from Zaria on Monday night. The car they were travelling in was abandoned by the roadside close to Tashar Yari after their abduction.