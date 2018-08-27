The remaining Dapchi schoolgirl in the custody of Boko Haram factional group, Leah Sharibu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to help her regain freedom.

She made the plea in an exclusive audio clip published by TheCable on Monday.

In the clip, the 15-year-old who has been in captivity for six months also sought help for her family.

“I am Leah Sharibu, the girl that was abducted in GGSS Dapchi. I am calling on the government, particularly, the President to pity me and get me out of this serious situation,” she said in Hausa.

The schoolgirl added, “I also plead to the members of the public to help my mother, my father, my younger brother and relatives. Kindly help me out of my predicament.

“I am calling on the government and people of goodwill to intervene to get me out of my current situation. I am begging you to treat me with compassion. Thank you.”

Leah, one of the over 100 schoolgirls abducted in February from the Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi in Yobe State, was kept in captivity by the terrorists reportedly for refusing to renounce Christianity.

She was the only Christian among the girls.

Following the abduction, the Federal Government said it was going with the option of negotiation to ensure the Dapchi girls regain their freedom rather than the use of military force.

This led to the release of the girls (except Leah) who were brought back to the community by the terrorists in March after spending four weeks in captivity.

But Leah’s continued stay in the terrorists’ captivity sparked a widespread criticism, although the government said it was making efforts to ensure her safe return.

Contrary to the claims that no money was paid for the release of the other Dapchi schoolgirls, the United Nations said they were returned “in exchange for a large ransom payment.”

A report released by the UN in mid-August also accused some non-governmental organisations of sending funds to Boko Haram and other local terrorist groups in the West African region.