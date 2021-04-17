



Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have paraded 21 year old kidnap kingpin, Muhhamed Gidado, who tried to commit suicide to evade arrest, and five suspects for other crimes including cattle rustling.

The state commandant of the Corps Muhammad Wakshak who paraded the suspects at the command headquarters in Jalingo said that Gidado had used a sharp objects to slash his throat in a bid to avoid facing the law but was rushed to the Specialist hospital Jalingo where he was treated.





Washak disclosed that the suspects were all arrested at various locations in Karim Lamido local government area of the state following deliberate efforts of the Corps to clamp down on criminal elements at border towns in the state.

The suspect who claimed to be a herdsman and farmer, said he was lured into crime as a result of economic hardship.

“I am not part of the Fulani men that usually kidnap along this axis. I am a herder but saw them when they abducted some people and I was given N500 by the gang”.

The Corps also exhibited some stolen items intercepted from suspected thieves still at large in Jalingo.