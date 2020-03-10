<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Khadija Lamido Sanusi, one of the children of dethroned Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, has reacted to the strange condolence messages being sent to her on social media following the removal of her father from office on Monday.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano had on Monday, dethroned Emir Sanusi for gross insubordination and disobedience to constituted authority. Almost immediately, Aminu Ado Bayero was appointed at the new Emir of Kano Emirate.

Although her father has since accepted the government’s decision as fate, Khadijah, however, lashed out on Nigerians sending condolence messages in a series of now-deleted tweets.





She responded that Nigerians should stop sending condolence messages meant for the dead as her father was only dethroned and not dead.

She wrote; “Can you people please stop sending me ‘Innallillahi wa Inna ilayhir raji’un’ (from God we came, to God we shall return) and ‘my condolences’? We did not die.

“Explain to me how I’ve been the one consoling my friends. I’m like ‘I’m sorry.’ Allah ne yaso. Insha Allah hakan yaafi alheri. (That’s his God wants it to happen. By God’s grace, it will be for good.) Just expect an invoice because I’m charging for these therapy sessions”.