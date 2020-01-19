<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Odole Oodua, Sir Kensington Adebutu, has vowed to use his resources to support noble cause and ventures that would improve the well-being of the citizenry.

He said this on Saturday in his acceptance speech shortly after his investiture as a first honorary member of the famous Abeokuta Club, during the 45th President Party of the Club in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The pool magnate said the honour done on him would spur him the more to contribute his quota to the development of humanity.

He enjoined government to support social clubs like Abeokuta Club while promising maximum support for the Club which only admits indigenes of Egba extractions only.

Adebutu said: “I very much treasure the glory and prestige associated with this conferment and will always do all within my power to justify the acknowledgement, to convince this Club, that they made the right choice.

“Social Clubs like Abeokuta Club present a veritable platform for members to associates, unwind and engage in other relaxation activities. Clubs deserves the support of government and public-spirited individuals.





“I as an individual will continue to support such noble cause and ventures that will improve the well-being of the citizenry, God’s willing.”

In his remarks, former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said Adebutu deserved the honour done on him by the Club, having rendered magnificent and remarkable services to the country and by extension to Egbaland.

Obasanjo who is the Vice Patron of the Club commended Adebutu for adding economic value to Abeokuta.

The President of the Club, Engr Tokunbo Odebunmi, said the conferment of Adebutu as the first honorary member of the Club, was a way of appreciating him for immense contribution in Egbaland.

“For us in Abeokuta Club, service to humanity is what we hold in high esteem and this brought to bear through different socio-cultural activities tailored towards improving our immediate society, of course, this is what we have in common with the distinguished awardee,” the President added.