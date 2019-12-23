Nigeria defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem helped Leganes keep a clean sheet while Morocco’s Youssef En-Nesyri was on target in their 2-0 win over Espanyol.
He was later replaced on the stroke of full-time as Leganes bolstered their chances of getting out of the relegation zone with 13 points after 17 league outings – two points adrift of safety.
Their next La Liga fixture is a visit to Real Valladolid on January 3.
