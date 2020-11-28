Foremost cereal brand, Kellogg’s, has announced that it has started accepting entries for the second edition of its flagship children scholarship scheme “Kellogg’s Superstars contest”.

Kellogg’s Superstars contest is an essay writing competition designed for children within the age bracket of five to twelve years to sharpen their writing skills and creative ability.

Winners in the contest will be awarded cash prize to support their education.

The first edition of the scheme kicked off in March 2019 as an offline essay contest, reaching up to 1.8 million pupils at approximately 12,000 schools across Rivers, Lagos and Oyo State.

At the end,50 pupils emerged winner and were presented N150,000 each – cumulatively five Million Naira worth of scholarship.

Speaking further in a statement, Marketing Manager of Kellogg’s, Mr. Darlington Igabali, stated that this year’s contest takes a different dimension in that it is supported online on

https://kelloggsnigeria .ng/ and will cover the entire nation.





“Entries were declared open couple of months back with the task to write a short and concise essay of not more than 100 words on the topic “Why my Mum is a Super Mum”, then following the rest of the guidelines. This will see a hundred outstanding children emerge as winners to receive a N100, 000 worth of scholarship each.

“This edition topic was carefully crafted because the Kellogg’s brand recognizes the value and the contribution of mothers towards the growth of the society which can never be overemphasized. On the other hand, the exercise tends to further strengthen the bond between the child and mother,” he said.

Also speaking, Public Relations Manager of Tolaram Group, Mrs. Omotayo Abiodun, stated that the initiative was borne out of the brand’s commitment to support education in the country.

“We believe that by encouraging pupils at a very tender age through scholarship offering, smoother way is literally being paved for a brighter tomorrow. Entries are currently being received through the brand’s website and social media platforms.”

Abiodun informed further that the organisation will stop accepting entries by December 5, after which judges will sit to deliberate on the most outstanding hundred entries.

She added that winners will be announced by December 24.