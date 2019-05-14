<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with Governors Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two governors, who arrived the villa together, met with the president.

NAN reports that the agenda of the meeting between the president and the governors was unknown as the governors declined comment on their mission to the villa.

President Buhari had on Monday met separately behind closed doors with Governors Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, Samuel Ortom, Benue, Nasir El-Rufa’I of Kaduna and Willie Obiano of Anambra at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.