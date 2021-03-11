



Kebbi State Government, through the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency, has commenced the first phase training of health workers involved in COVID-19 vaccination.

A two-day training of health personnel at the state level for the exercise commenced yesterday to be followed by induction of local government health workers on the programme.

Declaring the training programme open, the state Commissioner for Health and Chairman, Kebbi State Taskforce on COVID-19, Alhaji Jafar Muhammad, said the exercise was a prerequisite for the provision of COVID-19 vaccine by the federal government.

The state government, he said, had attached utmost importance to the training so that health workers would be acquainted with the necessary vaccination rudiments and procedures.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the state governor on Media and Publicity, Yahaya Sarki, quoted the commissioner as saying that about 2.9 million eligible people have been targeted to receive the vaccine in the state of which 2,289 health personnel would be involved in the vaccine administration.





“An estimated 788 health personnel would be deployed in villages in the 225 wards of the 21 local government areas of the state to ensure the full vaccination coverage,” the commissioner said.

Muhammad assured the people that the COVID-19 vaccine destined for Kebbi State is safe having been subjected to rigorous analysis by the National Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to ensuring its safety and efficacy.

Addressing the participants at the programme, the Executive Secretary, Kebbi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Abubakar Kaoje, cautioned participants to ensure the full comprehension of the COVID-19 vaccine application on recipients.

He gave the assurance that the state government has made provision for cold storage facilities to all parts of the state for the preservation of the vaccine as required by the federal government.