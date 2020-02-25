<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kebbi State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mamuda Warra, has called on the people to protect public facilities in their communities for sustainable social and economic development of the state.

Warra made the call on Tuesday during an inspection tour of erosion, roads, drains and hospital projects in Bunza and Kalgo Local Government Areas of the state.

He said the visit was aim at creating awareness on viable development projects initiated by Gov. Atiku Bagudu.

Warra said: “It is worthy to note that projects executed in your respective areas by the administration of Gov. Bagudu, meant to positively change your lives should be protected and sustained.

“Safeguarding public projects is not the responsibility of government alone, rather, a collective responsibility for the good of all.

“Let me use this medium to call on the entire citizenry to see projects provided by government as their own property so that they can equally assist to ensure effective maintenance and protection of such projects in their respective domain.”

He noted that roads which had been in deplorable conditions were rehabilitated to open up the state and enhance transportation services.





The commissioner reiterated government commitment to initiate viable projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people

Newsmen report that some of the projects inspected include Radiology Department at the General Hospital, Bunza and erosion control as well as Bunza-Gwade and Kalgo township road projects.

A cross section of the residents, commended the gesture, describing it as ” life-touching and human developmental projects”.

Aliyu Ladda, one of the residents in the benefiting communities, lauded Gov. Bugudu for the road project, saying that it has eased the burden of traveling.

“Before we used donkey, camel and ox-cart to travel due to lack of road,” he said.

Another resident, Faruku Gwade, said the road construction has reduced hardship faced by commuters and cut transport fares.

Gwade said the road linked Bunza with adjourning communities such as Gwade, Damana, Ladda, Tungar Zabarmawa, Rafin Tsaka, Gunki and Niger Republic.

Also commenting, Yusuf-Gwade added: “We commend the gesture and pray for more projects in the localities. The gesture has not only beautified the communities but also pushed transportation fares down.

“We also commended erosion control project in Bunza, which prevented flood from submerging and destroying houses”.