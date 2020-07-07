



The Kebbi State Government says it has set in motion machinery to provide material support and training to fish farmers to improve production of fish for domestic and export purposes.

Alhaji Abubakar Mu’azu-Dakingari, the Chief Press Secretary to the Gov. Abubakar Bagudu, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

He quoted the governor as saying that the effort would enhance the country’s economic prosperity.

​Bagudu gave the assurance while receiving an interim report of the Technical Committee on Fish Production in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

Newsmen report that the committee is chaired by Dr Lawal Alkali-Argungu of the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto.

“The Kebbi State Government will continue to provide material support and training to fishermen, women and fish farmers to improve production for internal consumption and export for economic prosperity,” the governor said.

​Bagudu directed the Ministry of Animal Health to immediately furnish his office with the list of all potential fish farmers and fishermen including women who required training on all aspects of fisheries to enhance yield.

​The governor pledged to provide the wherewithal to protect extinction of fishes, fingerlings, restoring, protection of all fishing ponds and rivers for optimum harnessing, thereby ensuring security to rivers and water bodies.

​He restated his commitment to facilitate provision of loans to fishermen and women from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), through the state Association of Fish Farmers.





​Bagudu appreciated the report of the committee and commended the four emirs in the state for their cooperation with the members to perform their job diligently.

​He affirmed the state government’s resolve to making Kebbi State Centre of fish production in addition to rice.

​The Commissioner for Animal Health, Alhaji Aminu Garba Dandiga and Chairman of the Committee, Dr Lawal Alkali told the governor that they were in the Government House to present their interim report.

They said the report presentation was possible after completion of the assignment given to the 13-member committee by the state government on how to improve fisheries production in Kebbi state.

​Members of the Committee included Aminu Garba-Dandiga, Commissioner Abubakar Udu-Idris, representative of Gwandu Emirate Council, Alhaji Aminu Magajin Garin Kabi, representative of Argungu Emirate, Alhaji Usman Hassan.

Others are representative of Yauri Emirate, Alhaji Muhammadu Shehu-Rikoto, District Head of Rikoto, representative of Zuru Emirate, Dr M.Y. Abubakar of Usman Danfodio University Sokoto and Dr Dalhatu Yahaya-Bawa, Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero.

​Also in the committee are: Mr Joel Aiki, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Garba Hamisu-Zuru, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Alhaji Bello Raha, Chairman Fish Farmers’ Association, Kebbi State, Fati Sani-Udu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Animal Health and Mustapha Sa’idu-Dole, Director Fisheries.