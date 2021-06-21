Heavily armed bandits, on Monday, released photographs showing some of the abducted students and staff members of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State.

A teacher of the school, who did not want to be named, confirmed the identities of the victims to newsmen on Monday.

An unspecified number of students and four staffers were kidnapped after gunmen overpowered security operatives at the school last week.

One source told newsmen after the attack: “The attackers came on motorbikes and engaged with the security men and after they shot one police officer dead, they proceeded to the school compound.

“They reached the students and made them lie on the ground until they brought some staff members whom they met in the class to join them.





“Some students were seen running away and they shot at them and they were left wounded with bullet wounds. They abducted them in one of the available vehicles in the school compound and drove away.

“That female student that died, her name was Aishat Jariyan Mamata.”

The military authorities had announced at the weekend that some of the victims were rescued after a shootout with the bandits, saying some of the gunmen were killed. However one of the female students was found dead.

Meanwhile, Governor of the State, Atiku Bagudu, who assured the parents and family members of the victims of the government’s efforts to secure their release, has shut down some schools following the incidents.

The State Government directed proprietors to close schools they think stand the risk of being attacked by bandits.