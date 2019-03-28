<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Kebbi State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) in collaboration with Guinness Nigeria and WaterAid is partnering to provide villagers particularly the hard to reach areas of the state with inclusive access to clean water has provided water to an estimated 2,500 people in D’ka area of Danko Wasagu in the state.

On Wednesday a solar powered water facility was commissioned in D’ka community of D’ka in Wasagu area of Kebbi State with the ultimate goal of ensuring the community’s sustainable access to water, sanitation and hygiene, while helping people take action to improve their health and well-being.

Speaking during the commissioning of the project in D”Ka community , Demmo Ibrahim; Territory Manager Sokoto/Kebbi Guinness Nigeria Plc. representing Penni Vika; Head of Division North, Guinness Nigeria Plc., said “As part of our ongoing commitment to the communities in which we source, make or sell, and in contribution to the achievement of the UN Sustainable development Goal (SDG) 6 which focuses on clean water and sanitation, Guinness Nigeria has established several water schemes under the Diageo Africa Water of Life programme, a project that provides access to clean drinking water and socio-economic development.”

“Guinness Nigeria’s partnership with WaterAid and Kebbi State Government on this programme is in line with our company’s commitment to driving interventions that help more Nigerians access clean drinking water. We believe that water is a basic human right and our commitment remains unwavering in ensuring that people in underserved communities continue to have access to clean water,” he added.

Gerald Ogoko; Co-ordinator Strategic Partnership and Grant Management WaterAid representing Dr. ChiChi Aniagolu-Okoye, Country Director WaterAid Nigeria, appreciated the continuous support of its partner Diageo Plc. According to him. “Diageo Plc. through their ‘Water of Life’ project continues to extend sustainable water services to hard to reach communities and marginalised members of the society

The Chairman of Danko Wasagu local government area of Kebbi State, Suleiman Shindi; commended Guinness Nigeria and all the organizations that have come together to put together this water project for the progress of this community.