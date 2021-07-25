Kebbi: Parents of abducted students go spiritual

The parents of the abducted students of the Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yauri, have organised a special prayer to seek God’s intervention for the release of their children.

A month ago, 96 staff and students of the college were abducted by bandits and they have been in captivity since then.

Among the abductees are two teaching and four non-teaching staff.

The prayer session was organised under the auspices of Birnin Yauri and Kambuwa Development Association.

In his address, the Emir of Yauri, Alhaji Zayyanu Abdullahi, under whose domain the incident occurred, assured the parents of the abducted students that, with God in control, the children would soon be united with them.

He added that, since the ugly incident occurred, Ulamas in his domain have been engaged for continued prayer for God’s intervention.

The royal father, who was represented by his Galadima, Alhaji Mu’azu Na-Mallam, commended the parents and the association for organising the prayer session.

He said: “Prayers seeking God’s intervention in a situation like this is fundamental.

“Since the occurrence of the ugly incident, Ulamas from across the emirate have been in prayers.”

Also in his remark, the Chairman of Ngaski Local Government Council, Buhari Abdullahi, told the parents of the abducted children that the government was working round the clock to ensure that the victims were not only rescued but united with their families unharmed.