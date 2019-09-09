<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) has disclosed that the permanent orientation camp in Dankingeri, Kebbi state would accommodate 3,000 corp members and officials if ongoing renovation embarked by the State government completed.

The State Coordinator of NYSC in Kebbi State, Mr. Barde Usman, stated this on Monday at the Permanent orientation camp, Dakingeri, Suru Local government areas of Kebbi state during the closing ceremony of the 2019 batch ‘B’ stream II.

It could be recalled that the state government had awarded the renovation of the NYSC Permanent orientation camp for over N50 million few weeks ago.

While speaking at the ceremony, Usman said: “We are optimistic that if the ongoing renovation is completed, it will upgrade the present camp to 3,000 capacity to reduce the accommodation problem and provide conducive environment for induction and training of corps members.

”While we acknowledged and appreciate Your Excellency’s kind gesture and benevolence to the scheme, we passionately appeal to your Excellency to extend such renovation project to all corpers lodge spread across the state.

“On our own part, we will double our effort to use the abundant human resources to the development of Kebbi state”.

He also charged all Corp members to use their training, skills acquired during their orientation in the camp to develop the state and the nation in general.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, Alhaji Useni Garba Mungadi, urged the Corp members deplored in the state to make a tangible impact on education, health, agriculture, and other sectors relevant to their calling and profession.

”As soon as you settle down in your communities of primary assignment, familiarize yourselves with all the relevant security agencies and traditional rulers. We shall also avail you with the contact phone numbers of the state executive members apart from opening our doors to you for interaction on any matter in need of government intervention“.