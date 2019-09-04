<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

More than 200 entrepreneurs and other artisans across the 21 local government areas of Kebbi State would be mobilised for the one-day working visit of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo next week, the Kebbi State Government has said.

The Vice President is expected in the state on Thursday, September 12 to launch a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Clinic in the state.

Chief of Staff to Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, who confirmed this while briefing reporters in Birnin-Kebbi shortly after a meeting with the secretaries of the state’s 21 local government councils, said the state is ready to host the Vice President.

“The reason we had called for this stakeholders’ meeting is to urge them to go and inform the entrepreneurs in their respective areas that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is coming to Kebbi on Sep 12, 2019, for the MSMEs Clinic,” Argungu stated.

“We believe we have over 200 entrepreneurs and it is an opportunity for them to show our country their talent and entrepreneurship,” he said.

Argungu said Kebbi would be the 24th state to open an MSME Clinic, launched by the Vice President as an initiative to develop local entrepreneurs.

“This will also be an opportunity to interact with our regulators, getting proper guidance, information and business opportunities available for them,” he said.

Earlier, the Kebbi State Chairman of Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Alhaji Nura Bello, also confirmed that the Vice President would be in Kebbi to encourage entrepreneurs, especially women in business.

He confirmed this during a day seminar, Exhibition 2019, for women in business, held in Birnin-Kebbi, the state capital.

Bello, addressing participants, disclosed that “the state is looking forward for the day the Vice President will launch the MSME Clinic in Kebbi State on 12th September, 2019. This will be an opportunity to interact with our regulators, getting proper guidance, information and business opportunities available for us.”

He also charged women to access various funds, domiciled in many commercial banks by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to boost their enterprises.