The Kebbi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, PHCDA, at the weekend, said it had introduced meningitis vaccine into routine immunization for children from 9 to 15 month old.

The Executive Secretary of PHCDA, Dr. Abubakar Attahiru Kaoje, said immunization of the children was necessary because cases of meningitis were being recorded every year, resulting in the death or deformity of children.

He said: “The decision to include meningitis vaccine into routine immunization was done to ensure it’s prevention.

“The exercise will be carried out in all the wards and introduction of ‘Main A’ vaccine in Nigeria is to check or prevent meningitis.”

In his remark, the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammed Mera, commended both the state and federal governments for investing huge resources in the health sector of the country.

The royal father implored parents to take advantage of the opportunity to bring their children to be immunised.

He said: “Government and development organisations have spent huge amount of money in providing the vaccine.

“The vaccines are totally harmless, therefore, parents should bring out their children for immunization”.