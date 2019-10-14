<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has urged religious groups and associations to help in tackling moral decadence and societal vices among the youth in the state.

Bagudu made the appeal at the inauguration of the executive members of Fityanul Islam, Birnin Kebbi Branch, in the capital city on Monday.

The governor charged religious leaders to intensify efforts in the fight against vices in society.

“You should as well advise the government on various ways to instil good values in the citizenry,” he said.

Bagudu also urged the new executive members to provide the right services to their followers.

He pledged to look into the requests made by the Fityanul Islam with a view to solving them.

Earlier, the leader of the association, Ahmad Mukhtar, admonished youths to engage themselves in skill acquisition programmes and shun drug addiction.

“It is necessary for parents to always monitor the activities of their children and wards as well as guide them onto the right path,” he said.

The leader called on the Islamic scholars to sustain prayers for peace, security, tranquillity and prosperity in the nation.