Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has urged herdsmen and farmers to live as members of same family in the state.

Bagudu gave the advice in Birnin Kebbi while addressing the people of Hutawa, a Fulani settlement in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area, of the state on Friday.

“You should live as members of the same family; which means you may have minor misunderstanding and disagreement but in the end the bond you have will still remain the same.

“You should continue to be your brothers’ keepers and maintain good neighbourliness as members of the same family,” he urged.

Bagudu emphasised the importance of peaceful coexistence between farmers and herdsmen as a panacea for societal development.

“I assure you that my administration will continue to provide the necessary amenities in your settlements for your welfare and animals as well as provide the required agricultural input to farmers to improve the production of food and cash crops in the state,” he said.

The governor enjoined the Hutawa community to safeguard government facilities in the area.

“Guide your motorised boreholes that you use to water your animals and other facilities that you have or may come to your way soon,” he said.

Earlier, the Leader of the Fulani community, Malam Muhammadu Ardo, expressed appreciation to the governor for his intervention and pledged to ensure peace and harmony with farmers and other interest groups in the area.