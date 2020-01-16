<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has sworn-in the new Chief Judge of the State, Justice Mohammad Suleiman Ambursa, and the Khadi of Shariah Court of Appeal, Hon. Bello Khalid Jega.

Governor Bagudu swore-in Justice Ambursa on Thursday at the presidential banquet hall, Birnin Kebbi, while the new Chief Judge, Justice Ambursa swore-in the Khadi of Shariah Court immediately after.

While addressing the new jurists, Governor Bagudu said that their appointments and confirmations followed due processes which passed through National Judicial Council (NJC) and other legal channels, adding that state government would always support the independence of the Judiciary.

Bagudu, who decried the high rate of crime, charged the new judges to be firm on the laws against kidnapping and other crimes.

“I appeal to you all, let us be very hard on the crimes that are setting our society on the verge. I am sure the Chief Justice and Khadi know what to do,” he said.





Governor Bagudu also swore-in 16 new Commissioners into his cabinet who were confirmed by the Kebbi State House of Assembly on Wednesday.

The new Commissioners are: Hajiya Ramatu Gulma, Alhaji Ibrahim Augie, Alhaji Nuradeen Kangiwa, Alhaji Kaliel Gidado, Hajiya Rakiya Ayuba and Alhaji Mamuda Warra.

Others include: Alhaji Abubakar Yelwa, Alhaji Aminu Karaye, Alhaji Magawata Aliero, Alhaji Hassan Shalla, Dr Umar Kalgo, Prof. Umar Bunza, Alhaji Cika Ladan, Alhaji Attahiru Maccido, Alhaji Jafaru Muhammad and Alhaji Abdullahi Magoro.

The Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Illiasu Bashar, in his remarks, urged the people of Kebbi State to continue to live in peaceful co-existence, to be patriotic and also watchful over their children.

Governor Bagudu, addressing the new Commissioners, reminded them of their duty to serve the people of the state and also enjoined the people to give them their total support.