Kebbi governor: Presidency has pledged funds for treatment of cancer patients

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to make funds available for the treatment of cancer patients in the country.

A statement by the Governor’s Media Adviser, Mr Yahya Sarki, said the Bagudu dropped the hint during the Walk-Away Cancer Awareness Campaign that was organised by his wife, Dr Zainab Bagudu.

The statement quoted the governor as saying that “‘for the first time in the history of Nigeria, Buhari at the National Assembly pledged to make the funds for the treatment of the ailment available to patients in the country. “This is a happy story for all of us and all those critical stakeholders who relentlessly engage in the fight against the dreaded disease.”

It added that under the presidential package, eligible indigent patients would be assisted.

“Efforts are targeted at routing out the deadly disease from Nigeria, especially as it has remained a formidable health challenge in the country.

“However, in the last few years, Nigeria and Kebbi State have made significant progress in stamping out the disease. And I am optimistic that with the current efforts Nigeria would be placed in a very comfortable position,” it said.

It stated that the governor extolled what he described as the impeccable, unassailable and commendable pioneering works of the proprietor of Medicaid Cancer Foundation, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, which according to him has been making a tangible effect in the state, Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

he statement said: “She has mobilised different companies and organisations to come and be part of the various cancer-related functions.

Tremendous support for the treatment of indigent cancer patients, especially at the grassroots has been attracted by her in the state and nationally.

“The costs of travelling, screening, diagnosis and treatment are always on the high side and unaffordable to the teeming indigent patients.”