



As part of efforts to sustain the peace and security of lives and property, the Kebbi state governor, Atiku Bagudu, has engaged top clerics to preach a message of love and togetherness among Fulani communities in the state.

The sensitization campaign which was flagged off at a ceremony in Illo town, Bagudo Local Government Area of the state was led by Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Alhaji Garba Rabiu Kamba.

The sessions according to the Committee Chairman, Abdullahi Imam Shema, is aimed at promoting behavioural and attitudinal change among Fulani communities on the growing herders- farmer clashes, kidnapping, cattle rustling amongst other sundry crimes in the state.

Shema said Governor Bagudu who is worried with the growing crime rates in Kebbi has setup a committee of Islamic preachers under the Kebbi State Council of Ulamas, to preach and sensitize communities on the need for peaceful coexistence, pursuit of lawful business and the fear of God as enshrined in the Holy Quran, for the overall development of the state and country.

Shema at a parley with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, capital of Kebbi state, yesterday explained that the preaching is also aimed at sensitizing the public on the fear of Allah in their day to day activities, nothing that the creator would not hesitate to visit hunger, pain and sorrow on those who deviate from his noble path.

Also speaking, a member of the committee and Special Adviser to Governor Bagudu on Security Matters, Alhaji Garba Rabi’u Kamba said the government finds it necessary to interact with the public on security matters and engage the Ulamas to preach to the Fulanis in their local dialect for understanding of the dangers of engaging in criminality.





He explained that security is every body’s responsibilities considering the security situation in the state and the country as whole. He called on the communities to enrol their wards in schools to acquire Western and Islamic Education in order to be useful members of the society.

In their respective remarks, Sheikh Imam Aliyu Ladda Bunza, Sheikh Dr, Usman Abubakar Damana, Malam Abubakar Atiku Walin Kalgo, Malam Yusuf Imam Suru, Malam Ibrahim Bayawa, Malam Umar Abubakar Jega, and Malam Muhammadu Dankarami, described the effort of the Kebbi state government to sensitize the Fulani and other members of the communities as a welcome development.

The Ulamas centred their preaching and sensitization on the dangers of terrorism and other violent crimes in Islam, citing scriptural references to support their statement. The preachers called on the communities to put what they have learnt into practice for the development of the State and the country.

Earlier in his remark, chairman of Bagudo Local Government Council, Alhaji Muhammad Kaura Dan-Hakimi expressed appreciation over the commitment of the state government in the sensitization of communities especially the Fulani cattle breeders across the state.

Other members of the committee are the representatives of the Emir of Gwandu and Miyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria Kebbi State.

In a related development, the committee also visited Argungu emirate for the sensitization. Receiving the committee in his palace, the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammed Mera, commended the state government for embarking on the exercise.