Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu has donated N30m to the Christian community in Zuru Emirates to build churches.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) zonal chairman Rev. James Manga disclosed this while answering question from reporters.

He said the donation was to enable the Christian communities in Zuru to build churches and other on-going projects.

Manga stated it was the first time the Christian communities were getting a large sum of money from the governor.

According to him: “The money was delivered to us and it was shared according to the needs of various churches. Most of the money went into building churches in Zuru community. Although past governments did something for the churches but it not as large sum as this”

He said apart from the N30m donation, Bagudu has also personally visited the Christian communities during the last Christmas to rejoice and celebrate with them.

Audu said the Governor also donated bags of rice, clothing materials and other food items to all churches in the state to celebrate last Christmas.

He called on the governor to ensure the involvement of Christians in his cabinet, stating “in the last 4 years Christian presence is not felt in the governor’s cabinet. That has been one major challenge for Christians in the state.

“But this time around, we are pleading with Governor Bagudu to carry Christians along while forming his cabinet. We are praying for him. The church believes in his government and we will continued to pray for the success of his administration.”