Kebbi governor: Banditry is not a religious or tribal problem

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has said that he has concurred with President Muhammadu Buhari who says that the problem of banditry is not a religious or tribal problem.

”President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the banditry phenomenon even though regrettable should even make people come together and think differently,” he added,

Bagudu stated this when he received the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Samson Ayokunle, on a courtesy visit at Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

The governor lamented on how myriad misconceptions about several issues were ignorantly causing unnecessary hiccups amongst the citizens of the country

He again harped on the need to place more emphasis on revenue mobilization, rather than sharing in the country.

Bagudu said,” President Muhammadu Buhari has instilled transparency and accountability in the management of resources of the nation. These resources are still too inadequate and all the communities across Nigeria have remained largely underserved.

“That is why Nigerians will continue to get more angry at each other and it’s better if we mobilize more resources to share,” he emphasized.

Bagudu described CAN as a very important body and charged them that, ” they can tell the world what our problems are.”

The governor extolled the president for the visit, saying that, it has tripartite important reasons.

”They include; to pray with us, to show support to what’s happening in the north-west and appreciate what we all do together. The situation in the northwest puts to question a lot of misconceptions we have about ourselves.”

The President of CAN, Dr Samson Ayokunle had earlier told Bagudu the visit was also for three reasons that include praying with all for greater wisdom for the leadership of Kebbi State.

According to him,” It also to identify with the north-west as regards banditry and the north was hitherto very peaceful. We are also here to commend Gov. Bagudu for ensuring a balanced government between all the religious groups in the state.

”If all Governors are like Bagudu, there will be no problems and hiccups in the country. It should be live and let others live and we are commending the governor for giving Christians a face and a sense of belonging in the state.

“He has done a lot of good things and he is still doing, like the regular payment of salaries to the workers,” Ayokunle, added.

The CAN president further extolled Bagudu for, “showing mercy and other good things in the state. These include the construction of good roads, as well as the allocation of a burial place for Christians in the state.”