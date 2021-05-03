The governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, has asked Nigerians to repent and seek divine intervention for the country to effectively tackle its security challenges.

Bagudu said this when he hosted top government functionaries, members of the judiciary, the legislature and the executive to a Ramadan breakfast at the government house, Birnin Kebbi.

In April, nine police officers lost their lives during an attack by bandits in the state.

Two “Yan Sa Kai” (local vigilantes) and an unknown number of residents also lost their lives in the attack.

In a statement by Abubakar Dakingari, his chief press secretary, the governor said the call became imperative in view of the importance of repentance to human beings “both here and hereafter”.

He appealed to citizens to strengthen their faith in God through prayers and righteousness, saying only God has the ultimate capacity to put an end to all security challenges.





“I want to emphasise the need for collective and individual supplication towards eliminating problems that engulfed our dear nation, “he said.

“I also want to affirm the commitment of incumbent administration to uplift the condition of living of both urban and rural dwellers and I pray God Almighty to shower His blessings on us all.”

Bagudu appreciated the “capability and commitment” of President Muhammadu Buhari to salvage the country from its predicament.

On his part, Mahmud Tukur-Shanga, chief whip of the state house of assembly, reaffirmed the resolve of the house to work with the executive to develop the state.

Tukur-Shanga also commended the efforts of the governor in implementing schemes designed to enhance the wellbeing of the people.