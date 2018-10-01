.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

The Kebbi State Government says it has expended about N105.5 million to ensure proper accreditation of programmes of the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, and other tertiary institutions in the state.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who confirmed this, on Monday, during his Independence Day anniversary’s broadcast, also disclosed that N299.3 million were spent by his administration to construct two 500 capacity, male and female hotels at Adamu Augie College of Education, Argungu.

His words: “In order to revamp and rejuvenate the tertiary education sector, the Kebbi State government through a special intervention in aid of accreditation requirements at our higher institutions carried out rehabilitation and renovation exercises at the College of Agriculture, Zuru, the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Birnin- Kebbi, the College of Basic and Advanced Studies, Yelwa-Yauri and the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero at the sum of N105.5 million.

“At the same time, the Kebbi State government constructed two 500 capacity, male and female hotels at Adamu Augie College of Education Argungu at a sum of N145,000,000.00 and N154,263,233.00, respectively”.

Governor Badugu added that his administration had expended about N2.2 billion on various electrification projects across the state stressed that his government are making every efforts to facilitate speedy completion of Yauri sub-station to boost electricity supply to Yauri and Zuru emirates, respectively.