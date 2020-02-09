<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Emir of Zuru, Major General Muhammadu Sani Sami, retired, (Sami Gomo II) has said politicians who could not win elections are the ones trying to break the country into pieces.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari should be harder on those politicians who want to destroy Nigeria.

The monarch said these “evil people are doing everything possible to make Buhari fail, even calling for the removal of the service chiefs.”

“I mean, we should be very, very hard on them. We should not tolerate nonsense at all,” he told Sun.

Sami, who was commissioned into the Nigeria Army in 1963 as Second Lieutenant alongside Muhammadu Buhari, now Nigeria’s President, said many wicked politicians do not want him (Buhari) to succeed, adding that “They just want to make sure that this country breaks into pieces.”

General Sami, who served as a military governor in Benue, Sokoto and Bauchi states at different times, said politicians should emulate Buhari who have contested elections and lost many times and despite this, remained patience before finally winning the 2015 general election, instead of fomenting troubles.

The British trained Army General, added that Nigeria don’t have enough troops on ground to fight the insurgents, adding the service chiefs should be allowed to recruit more soldiers.

“Just like I said, many wicked politicians who are out there don’t want him to succeed. They just want to make sure that this country breaks into pieces and God will not allow them.





“I think by now, they ought to have learnt from President Buhari who have contested elections and lost many times.

“Despite these losses, he exercised patience before God answered his prayers in the 2015 general election. If you lose election, why must you throw the country into crisis?

“Why must you say Nigeria must go, break into pieces? We must avoid playing dirty politics. If there is any issue in the country you are not satisfied with, let us embrace dialogue, discussions; going to British Council, USA would not solve our problems. The solution to our problem is within Nigeria and among Nigerians.

“We should be harder on these people who want to destroy Nigeria. I mean, we should be very, very hard on them. We should not tolerate nonsense at all.

According to him, every good thinking Nigerian should be worried about the spate of insecurity in the country.

“It is bizarre and many people are calling for the resignation of President Buhari. For what?

“These people want him to fail but he would not fail.

“Evil people are doing everything possible to make him fail. They are also saying that he should remove all the service chiefs. That would not solve the insecurity problems we are facing.

“Again, we don’t have enough troops on ground to combat what is happening now. These service chiefs should be allowed to recruit more soldiers.”