



The Kebbi State Government has commenced the construction of road networks in Gwandu and Argungu Local Government Areas of the state.

The government said that 25kms of the road would link more than 20 communities in Gwandu LGA, while 74 settlements would be opened up in Argungu LGA.

Newsmen report that the road was used during the reign of Gwandu’s jihadists of 18th century and has been abandoned as a mere path from Falili to Dandema villages to Argungu town, until the commencement of its construction by the state government.

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Muhammed Hassan-Shalla, made this known to newsmen after inspection of the road project on Saturday in Gwandu LGA.

Hassan-Shallah explained that the project was very important to the communities and the state in general.

“This road that we are inspecting is a link between two emirates: Gwandu and Argungu.

“It has been in existence since the time of Jihadists in the 18th century, but this time the government felt that there is need to make it more open so that our people can continue to link up and improve their businesses between the two emirates.

“Let me tell you, the road passes through about 20 villages.

“And it links up with over 74 settlements. So, it is of great importance to us.

“That is why we came out to see how the project is going on,” he said.

Hassan-Shalla commended the state government for awarding the project to an indigenous contractor.

He explained that the local government councils in the state are not dormant as they are financially independent.





According to him, people have been saying that local government councils are dormant; that they are not doing anything.

“But we know that this is not true.

“We knew what is approved to each chairman of the 21 local government councils. We also know what these chairmen asked for.

“Whatever they request for, it is approved and given to them. That is why we are coming out to inspect these projects and to tell the whole world what they are doing.

“In Kebbi State, local government councils are not dormant, nobody is interfering with their financial affairs.

“Whatever they want to do for their people, the governor graciously approves it, provided it is recommended and it will be done,” the commissioner said.

The Chairman of Gwandu Local Government Council, Alhaji Bello Atiku, commended Gov. Atiku Bagudu for supporting local government chairmen in their developmental projects.

He said that many schools and healthcare centres were undergoing various forms of rehabilitation and reconstruction in the area.

Also speaking, the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the area, Alhaji Mamuda Mode, also commended the state government for various developmental projects in the areas, urging that the government should continue without relenting.

Earlier, the Site Engineer, Mr Idris Abubakar, who is handling the construction of the road, said: “The project is being carried out by professionals and with quality materials.

“It will be completed in the next two months.”