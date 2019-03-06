



Kebbi State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Samaila Yombe, on Wednesday charged graduates in the state to use the knowledge they have acquired in various disciplines to improve the lives of citizens.

Yombe gave the advice during the launching of a book titled: “Achievements of the Present Administration within Three and a Half Years in Office’’ by the state’s Youths Graduate for Good Governance in Birnin Kebbi.

“Use your knowledge to improve the lives of other people in the state, especially the less-privileged of the society,’’ he said.

He commended the youths for organising the event and enjoined them to sensitise people to the developmental projects being executed by the Gov. Atiku Bagudu-led administration both at federal and state levels.

Yombe further called on people in the state to come out in their numbers and vote for Bagudu, as well as other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates for the March 9, Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

Speaking earlier, the wife of the governor, Hajiya Aisha Bagudu, said the administration had contributed immensely to uplifting the living standard of women and youths in the state.

According to Mrs Bagudu, the government had helped them to become self-reliant as a result of its agriculture friendly policies; as well as in other sectors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the event was the presentation of awards by the youths to some distinguished personalities in the state.