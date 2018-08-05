The Chairman of Koko Besse Local Government Area, in Kebbi, Alhaji Musa Umar, has refuted allegation of diverting Hajj seats meant for his Local Government.

Umar made the clarification while fielding questions from newsmen in Besse, headquarters of Koko/Besse Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

He said the local government area was given 13 seats by the state government, which were duly allocated in consultation with his council’s officials.

He said: “I must emphasise to you that I did not share the hajj’s seats to my relatives and friends as being alleged.

“The Local Government got 13 seats which were allocated to politicians, hajj guides, religious groups and community leaders.”

The chairman challenged anybody who wanted to see how the seats were allocated to come and have a copy of the list or go to the State Pilgrims Welfare Agency office in Birnin Kebbi for verification and authentication.

He accused politicians in the area for fabricating the false story to smear his character and refutation.

Umar said: “Some politicians who are aspiring for political offices must be behind this allegation.

“They felt I am not supporting their candidatures.”