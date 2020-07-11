



Kebbi State Government has commenced the construction of the 25 kilometres road of the 18th Century ancient Gwandu Emirate path, linking over 20 towns, 74 settlements and Argungu town respectively.

The road, newsmen gathered that, it was used during the reign of Gwandu’s jihadists of 18th century and has been abandoned as mere path from Falili village/Dandema to Argungu town, by previous administration before Bagudu’s administration approved its construction after it’s was recommended.

While speaking with newsmen after inspection of the road construction and other projects in the Gwandu LGA, Kebbi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Muhammed Hassan Shallah, explained that the road are very important to the Gwandu people and Kebbi state in general.

“This road we are inspecting is a link between two Emirates; Gwandu and Argungu. It has been in existence since the time of Jihadists. But ,only this time that the government felt that there is need to make it more open so that our people could continue to link up and improve their business between the two Emirates.

” Let me tell you, the village Head this road passes is about 20 of them, those that are real village Villages. And it’s cover over 74 settlements. So, it is of great important to us. That is why we come out to see how the project is going on”.

Shallah who commended the state government for awarding the project to indigenous contractor, explained that, local government councils in Kebbi state were not dormant as they are financially independent.





According to him, ”people have being saying that Local Government Councils are dormant, that, they are not doing anything. But we know that this is not true. We knew what was approved to each Chairman of various Councils. We also knew what these Chairmen asked for.

“Whatever they requested for,it was approved and given to them. That is why we are coming out to inspect these projects and to tell the whole world what they are doing.

” In Kebbi State, local government councils are not dormant, nobody is interfering with their financial affairs. Whatever they want to do for their people, graciously, His Excellency always approved it,provided it was recommended and it will be done”.

In his remark, Chairman of Gwandu Local Government, Alhaji Bello Atiku Kurya who commended Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for supporting Local government chairmen in their developmental projects, said many schools, health centres are undergoing various forms of rehabilitations and reconstruction in the area.

The Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in the Area, Alhaji Mamuda A. Mode, also commended Kebbi state government for various developmental projects in the areas ,stressed that, the government should continue without relenting.

Earlier, the Site Engineer, Engineer Idris Abubakar Aleiro, who is handling the construction of the Gwandu–Argungu 25 kilometres road said the project are being done professional, with quality materials, stressed that, it would be completed in the next two months.