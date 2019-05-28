<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has reaffirmed his commitment to support the healthcare sector in the state.

He made the pledge at a banquet in Government House, Birnin Kebbi where the World Health Organisation (WHO) presented awards of recognition to 97 immunisation officers of Kebbi State Emergency Routine Immunization Coordination Center (SERICC).

The Governor, while congratulating the team for achieving such resounding success on immunisation especially in the hard- to- reach areas, urged them to keep working harder.

He said Kebbi has all it needs to excel and his government will continue to maintain the tempo in ensuring no child is left out.

Kebbi Executive Secretary Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Abubakar Kao’je, stated the previous low rate of immunisation coverage gave them sleepless nights.

This, he said, made the team to come up with a programme tagged “Operation Hur Jan Jan” to awaken health workers to their responsibilities.

Kaoje thanked the Governor and his wife for their leadership and support.

He also appreciated the guidance and supervision provided by the National arm of the agency and his Executive Director, Dr Faisal Shuaib.

WHO State representative Dr Sameer said his organisation lived for days such as this and will explore ways to do more with Kebbi government.

Wife of the Governor, Dr. Zainab Bagudu, who hosted the banquet thanked all the officers and assured them of her support to further improve all health indices in her husband’s second tenure.