Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, has donated N25 million to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in the Warrah, boat mishap, in Kebbi State, as well as the survivors.

Badaru announced the donation during his visit to Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, when he paid a condolence visit to him.

He said ”This is indeed a very sad moment to all us after losing such a large number of people.But, as faithful Muslims , we know whatever Allah destines, must happen. We can do nothing ,but to pray for the repose of the souls of the departed, as well as for the speedy recovery of the injured ones.

“And we know those inflicted with this type tragedy, in water, Aljannat Firdaus will be their last abode.”

The Jigawa State Governor also prayed the Almighty Allah to prevent the recurrence of the tragedy .

Badaru extended the heartfelt condolences of the people and Government of Jigawa State, to the people and Government of Kebbi State.

He prayed the Almighty Allah to provide divine guidance and support to Bagudu, in his unrelenting quest to find lasting solutions to such calamities .





Responding, Bagudu lauded Badaru for the invaluable gesture and noted that, the Jigawa Governor was from time to time receiving briefings on the mishap, even though he was out of the country when the tragedy struck.

Bagudu said,” he has extended numerous condolences. This shows how much he is part of Kebbi and how much i am part of Jigawa.

“Badaru has tremendous wealth of experience as one of the oldest shippers and he will support us in the bid to find plausible solutions in this direction.”

The Kebbi State Governor also said this will be in the area of modernizing the water transportation in the state , saying, ‘he has many seagoing vessels.’

“Kebbi State Government had bought some boats, but, they are smaller and they need to conform to extant international standards .”

Bagudu in the end thanked all those who have physically visited or called to condole and sympathise with people of the state particularly the families of the deceased over the incident.

He thanked the President, his colleagues, the governors, traditional and religious leaders and many others who expressed their concern over the boat tragedy in Warrah.

He also commented governor Badaru for his effort in ensuring that Nigeria remains one indivisible and peaceful country.