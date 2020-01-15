<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kebbi State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the 16 commissioner nominees sent to it by Gov. Atiku Bagudu.

The confirmation followed their screening at the assembly complex in Birnin Kebbi.

The nominees include – Hajiya Ramatu Gulma, Alhaji Ibrahim Augie, Alhaji Nuradeen Kangiwa, Alhaji Kaliel Gidado, Hajiya Rakiya Ayuba and Alhaji Mamuda Warra.

Others are – Alhaji Abubakar Yelwa, Alhaji Aminu Karaye, Alhaji Magawata Aliero, Alhaji Hassan Shalla, Dr Umar Kalgo, Prof. Umar Bunza, Alhaji Cika Ladan, Alhaji Attahiru Maccido, Alhaji Jafaru Muhammad and Alhaji Abdullahi Magoro.





Earlier before their screening, Alhaji Faruk Aliyu, the House Leader, said that in pursuant to section 192 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the governor has power to appoint commissioners to assist him.

“The confirmation of the persons would enable the governor to proceed with the formal processes of their respective appointments as commissioners,” Aliyu said.

The Speaker, Alhaji Abdulmumeen Kamba said that the purpose of the screening was to legitimise the commissioner nominees’ appointments as enshrined in the Constitution.

Newsmen report that Bagudu had on, Jan. 9, submitted a list of 16 commissioner nominees to the house for confirmation.