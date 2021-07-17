Kebbi: 35-year old man arrested for defiling 5-year old girl

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in Kebbi State, has arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly defiling a five- year- old girl in his wife’s bedroom in the state.

The Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Alhaji Umar Musa Bala, who confirmed the arrest of the man to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi ,explained that the suspect was apprehended by their men on surveillance on July 6 after he had run away of the crime.

According to him, ”Intelligence Department of the corps, in the course of their surveillance On 13 June, apprehended one Idris Ibrahim,’35’ who raped one Ummu Sabira-Musa ‘5’, in his wife’s bedroom at Shiyar Fara Area of Jega Local Government and ran away but later apprehended by our men on surveillance on July 6 and brought him to the command headquarters in Birnin Kebbi.”

He also said that on July 14 one Hussaini Abubakar ’22’ of Kofar Masama area in Gwandu Local Government was arrested for abducting a three- year-old Hajara Arzika of Badariya area in Birnin Kebbi Local Government.

“The suspect was about taking her out of the environment to an unknown destination , members of the community alerted the corps and the eagle eyes of NSCDC officers on surveillance and monitoring saw his movement with the kid and was arrested.

“A thorough investigation was carried out and it was confirmed beyond doubt that his intent was to abduct the girl to an unknown area,” he said.

Musa- Bala, however, added that on July 15, one Aminu ’29’ who specialised in stealing phones from Plazas was arrested by the officers of the command at Olumbo Plaza for stealing 15 mobile phones in Birnin Kebbi.

“All the suspects will be taken to court for prosecution by Monday, June 19 as the investigations are all concluded,” he said.

The Commandant urged people of the state to continue with their support, in order to end all forms of criminality including banditry and kidnapping.