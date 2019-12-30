<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kebbi State Police Command has arrested one Suleiman Umar and Aminu Siri, indigenes of Gwandu local government area of Kebbi for raping an 11-year-old primary school girl in a public toilet.

Commissioner of Police, Garba Muhammad, confirmed the incident to newsmen at the police headquarters, Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, Umar of Gwandu town lured the victim, Karima Abubakar of Sarkin Fawa Model Primary School into a public toilet and raped her.

“In the course of investigation, it was revealed that Aminu Siri of the same address also deceived her and took her to his house and raped her.

“The suspects were arrested and both confessed to the alleged crime. Suspects will be arraigned before the court of law,” he stated.

The Commissioner of Police also disclosed that two suspects have been arrested for killing a farmer.

According to the CP, the farmer Luka Jagaba of Tungan Bindiga in Ngaski LGA went to his farm and met the suspects destroying his farm products.

When he cautioned them, they violently used their Fulani stick and cutlass and inflicted injury on the farmer, which resulted to his death.

Efforts have been made by the police to arrest Alhaji Ibrahim and Ibrahim Sa’adu, residents of Kamfanin Maga village in Danko/Wasagu local government, who were said to be aiding kidnappers by supplying them foodstuffs, recharge cards and information in their hideouts.

Police said the two suspects had confessed to their crimes and would be charged to court.